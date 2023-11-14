Middlesbrough man to hold talks with loan club regarding future

Hartlepool United boss John Askey has said he will ‘talk’ to Middlesbrough loan man Terrell Agyemang regarding his future.

Middlesbrough let the midfielder join the National League side earlier this month to get some experience under his belt.

Agyemang, 21, has since made four appearances for the Pools in all competitions but his time with the non-league outfit is set to come to an end soon.

Askey has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail: “It’s something I need to talk to Terrell about and see whether he’s still enjoying it. That’s the big thing, and that he wants to be here.”

Middlesbrough loan latest

Agyemang is getting plenty of minutes at Hartlepool at the moment which will be good for his development.

He is down the pecking order of his parent club in the Championship due to the abundance of options that they have at this disposal in his position.

Therefore, a loan extension with the Pools is something that would most likely suit all parties involved, assuming he is happy and wants to stay there for the time being.

He will benefit more from playing senior football in the fifth tier for Askey’s side as opposed to playing for Boro’s youth side.

Agyemang was on the books at Charlton Athletic before moving up north to link up with Manchester City.

He then spent 12 months with the Premier League giants before he was snapped up by Boro.

The prospect’s contract at the Riverside Stadium expires in the summer of 2025 meaning he still has another 12 months left on his deal.

Michael Carrick’s side head into the international break on the back of their impressive 1-0 win over table toppers Leicester City last time out thanks to Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood’s free-kick.