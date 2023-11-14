Manchester City set sights on another Leeds United gem amid Gorman raid

Manchester City are now targeting Leeds United youngster Harry Gray, a report from TEAMtalk has claimed.

Manchester City are said to have agreed a deal for Leeds United’s emerging talent Fin Gorman. Those claims emerged from The Athletic at the start of this week, though it is said there is still work before the move is done and dusted.

Now though, it is reported that the treble winners have their eyes on yet another raid of the Whites’ academy setup. TEAMtalk reports that young forward Harry Gray is also on the Manchester City radar.

The Citizens boast a highly-regarded academy and they often look to swoop on their rivals for up and coming starlets. It seems Gray, the younger brother of new Leeds United star Archie Gray, is the latest to catch City’s eye.

The youngest Gray has already had his talents recognised internationally, featuring for England’s U15s and U16s. He has played three times for Leeds United’s U18s too, netting three goals in three games.

Another starlet heading for City?

Leeds United will have been disappointed to lose Gorman to Manchester City but it seems their raid on Thorp Arch isn’t done yet. Gray is another top prospect with the Yorkshire outfit and the hope will be that he can follow in the footsteps of the Gray’s before him in the years to come.

Time will tell if Manchester City’s reported interest in him develops into anything serious, but you certainly wouldn’t rule out another swoop given their liking for youth recruitment.

Leeds United are fighting it out for promotion from the Championship and sit 3rd in the table as it stands. Farke hasn’t been afraid to lean on youngsters like Archie Gray and it wouldn’t be a surprise if more youth talents get a first-team chance before the season’s end.