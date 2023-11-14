, Leyton Orient and Hibernian eyed move for Portsmouth new boy, reporter claims

Leyton Orient and Hibernian looked into signing Portsmouth new boy Josh Martin recently, reports Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth swooped to land the winger on a short-term deal after his recent training spell.

Martin, 22, cut ties with Norwich City at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

BBC reporter Moon has claimed on X that Leyton Orient and Hibs showed ‘interest’ in the attacker in the ‘past couple of weeks’ but the pair have now missed out to John Mousinho’s side.

Leyton Orient miss out to Portsmouth

Leyton Orient will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements following Martin’s switch to Fratton Park.

The O’s may have seen him as someone to bolster their ranks ahead of the rest of the campaign. Richie Wellens’ side are currently sat in 13th position in the League One table, seven points off the top six.

The door remains open for the London club to sign players on free transfers at the moment. They also only need to wait just over a month for the January transfer window to open.

Martin was on the books at Arsenal before switching to Norwich as a youngster back in 2019.

He was a regular at various different youth levels for the Canaries before going on to make 16 appearances in all competitions for their first-team.

The Luton-born man also had loan spells away from Carrow Road at MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley to get some experience under his belt. He spent time with the latter last term in the third tier and played 11 times for the Tykes, chipping in with three goals.

Norwich decided against extending his stay in late June when his deal expired and he has now signed for Pompey, despite interest from Orient and Hibs.