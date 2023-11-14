3 Leicester City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Leicester City’s attempt to win promotion back to the Premier League has gone just about as well as the club could have hoped for so far.

Leicester City and Enzo Maresca are currently top of the Championship, eight points clear of 3rd placed Leeds United.

The international break gives teams the chance to assess their players, and to take a look at their contract situations. The Foxes will be aiming to make sure they keep the core of the side that has them 1st in the league.

With the January transfer window looming, we take a look at three Leicester City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Wilfred Ndidi

The Nigerian defensive midfielder has been a key man for Leicester City, making 15 appearances so far. With his contract expiring in 2024, the Foxes will be desperate to get the 26-year-old to commit to the club.

There has already been frequent reports of winter interest from other clubs. That could complicate the matter, but he is one the club must look to tie down as soon as they can.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Ndidi’s fellow Nigerian has weighed in with some big goals, scoring five times in the Championship so far. Just like his countryman, Iheanacho’s contract expires in 2024. Leicester City’s chances of a return to the Premier League would be enhanced if the striker stayed at Filbert Street.

It would be a real boost to the club if they managed to keep Iheanacho to lead the line going into next season’s potential return to the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy

Club icon Vardy’s situation is something that Enzo Maresca will have to address in the upcoming months, as the Premier League winner’s contract expires in 2o24.

Vardy has still managed to score four goals so far this season. If the Leicester City board feel that the 36-year-old is worth one more contract he should be given one given the legendary status he has earned and the valuable presence he offers on and off the pitch.