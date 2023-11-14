Leeds United learn Tottenham Hotspur’s hefty eight-figure valuation of loan star

Leeds United loan ace Joe Rodon is valued at around £20m by Tottenham Hotspur, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Leeds United signed Rodon on a season-long loan deal in January and the Welshman has quickly become a hit at Elland Road. He and Pascal Struijk have become Daniel Farke’s go-to centre-back pairing, though Liam Cooper looks set for a run in the side amid an injury to the latter.

Rodon has played in 13 Championship games, displaying why he was previously a standout figure in the second-tier with Swansea City.

As often proves to be the case with impressing loan players, early calls for Rodon to be signed permanently have emerged from some of the Leeds United faithful. Now, Spurs’ valuation of the defender has been reported by TEAMtalk.

They state that Tottenham are likely to demand around £20m for Rodon. The North London outfit are open to a sale too.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

One to monitor?

£20m for a Championship side would be a hefty fee to pay, even for one that has just dropped from the Premier League. For that reason, you have to think that a permanent deal will only be likely if Leeds United return to the top-flight.

A cheaper deal could be possible if the Whites remain in the second-tier, but time will tell if Spurs budge on that rumoured valuation. Rodon has certainly proved himself as a valuable player for Farke’s side and if he can maintain a key role over the rest of the season, you’d fancy the club to go back in for him once his loan comes to an end.

Leeds United sit 3rd in the Championship table as it stands. They’re eight points off Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the automatic promotion spots and are one point ahead of Southampton in 4th.