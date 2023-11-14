Leeds United ace attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has been watched by Borussia Dortmund, according to a report by 90min.

Leeds United could face a battle to keep hold of the youngster in the future amid links to various other teams.

Gray, 17, has broken into their first-team in the Championship this season under Daniel Farke.

90min claim ‘representatives’ from Dortmund have ‘made trips’ to England to watch the prospect in action. Premier League sides such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest.

Leeds man wanted

Dortmund would be an attractive destination for Gray if he were to leave Leeds at some point.

They are no strangers to giving young players senior minutes in the Bundesliga. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and prolific Manchester City striker Erling Haaland have both benefitted massively from their spell with the German giants.

Gray is under contract at Elland Road until June 2025 meaning his current team are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. However, noise surrounding his future and transfer links are inevitable.

He has been on the books of the Yorkshire outfit for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

The England youth international was a regular for the Whites at various youth levels before making his debut in August of this year in a league fixture against Cardiff City.

Gray has since become a key player in the middle of the park for Farke’s side and has enjoyed plenty of game time this term despite his tender age.

He has made 17 appearances so far in this campaign, 15 of which have come in the league, and Leeds will be hoping to keep him for as long as they can as they eye promotion back to the Premier League.