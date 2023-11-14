League One boss among candidates for vacant Rotherham United job, report says

Rotherham United are considering Stevenage boss Steve Evans as a contender for their vacant managerial post, as per the Yorkshire Post.

Rotherham United are on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Matt Taylor. The Millers made the decision to opt for a change following the 5-0 loss to Watford at the weekend.

As a result of the defeat, the club sit 22nd in the Championship table, four points away from safety.

The international break gives Rotherham United ample time to source a replacement before the return to action and hopefully, a new appointment can be made swiftly to give the new boss plenty of time to work with the squad ahead of the next game. Now, concrete links with former Millers boss Evans have emerged.

The Yorkshire Post states the Stevenage manager is among the names being considered by Rotherham United. The Championship side have been discussing candidates and Evans has been mentioned.

A separate report from the Rotherham Advertiser states the club’s preference is likely to be an experienced manager, a category Evans certainly fits into.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

A familiar face

Evans spent over three years in charge of Rotherham United before, with that stint panning from 2012 to 2015. He’s since spent spells in charge of Leeds United, Mansfield Town, Peterborough United and Gillingham, but he’s impressed the most in his current job with Stevenage.

He led the Stags to League Two promotion and they currently sit 5th in the League One table, far above initial predictions.

Given the level of success he’s found with Stevenage, it could be challenging tempting him away from the Hertfordshire outfit. However, with his name floated by Rotherham United, time will tell if the door opens for him to return to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.