‘Improve and evolve’ – Key Sunderland figure delivers verdict on fresh player agreement

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has affirmed the club’s belief that Patrick Roberts will only get better after penning a new deal.

The former Celtic star has been a key man for Sunderland in their resurgence under manager Tony Mowbray. In his time at the Stadium of Light, Roberts has made 79 appearances for the club, contributing seven goals and nine assists in that time.

The 26-year-old has so far this season made 14 appearances, with one assist to his name so far as he attempts to help Sunderland make their return to the Premier League.

Now, sporting director Speakman has had his say on what Roberts can do for Sunderland going forward. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“Patrick has been at the heart of our progress throughout the last two seasons, and he has grown into an important member of our group. He possesses some elite qualities and at the age of 26, we firmly believe he can continue to develop, improve and evolve.

“We are really happy that he has signed a new deal and his commitment to the Club not only signifies his belief in our progression, but also our constant pursuit to improve.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

The best is yet to come?

Speakman’s comments will certainly intrigue the Sunderland support, as they could perhaps be an indication that the club believe Roberts’ best is yet to come. The contract situation is one that has dragged on for a little while and now that it is resolved, hopefully the winger can really kick on from here on out.

It will be interesting to see how Roberts performs for the rest of the season now that his future at the club has been sorted. If he can get back to the form he displayed last season, then Roberts is more than capable of becoming one of the stand-out players in the Championship, and that is what Sunderland will be counting on.

Mowbray and co sit 6th in the Championship table as it stands. After recovering from a tough run of form, they go into the international break without a defeat in their last three league games, beating Birmingham City in their previous outing.