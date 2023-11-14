Hull City keen to bolster attacking department in January to boost push for the play-offs

Hull City are looking to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City are looking to be active this winter as they look to strengthen their ranks ahead of the second-half of the Championship season.

The Tigers have made a strong start to the current campaign under Liam Rosenior and are only outside the play-offs on goal difference behind Sunderland and West Brom.

HullLive report that their owner Acun Ilicali is ‘keen’ to sharpen his manager’s options at the top end of the pitch to boost their promotion push.

Hull eyeing additions

Hull’s main two strikers at the moment are Aaron Connolly and Liam Delap. The latter is on loan from Manchester City.

The pair have both been in decent form this term but Rosenior will be light in that department if one was to get injured.

Oscar Estupinan, who was the club’s top scorer last season with 13 goals, was given the green light to head out the exit door in the summer when Ligue 1 side Metz came calling.

Hull also let Benjamin Tetteh leave for the same club but weren’t able to bring in another attacker before the deadline of the last window.

They could do with another player at the top end of the pitch, especially for when games are tight and when they need something different to try and find a goal.

The Tigers have drawn a lot of home matches so far against the likes of Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United and another forward could have helped turns those draws into wins.

Hull fans can’t have too many complaints at the moment though and their 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town last time out gave them a big confidence boost ahead of the international break.

Next up is an away trip to Swansea City.