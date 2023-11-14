‘He’s excellent’ – Adam Armstrong shares excitement over future of new Southampton man

Southampton star Adam Armstrong has tipped Ross Stewart to be ‘quality’ for the club after his recent return to action.

Southampton signed Stewart on a three-year deal from Sunderland in the summer. The 27-year-old was a crucial player for the Black Cats in his time at the club, scoring 40 goals in 80 games as he helped his team win promotion from League One to the Championship.

That remarkable goal scoring form attracted attention and Southampton made the decision to bring Stewart to the club to try and win promotion to the Premier League, but a long-term achillies injury kept the Scotsman from making his debut for the Saints.

The good news though is that the player is now working his way to fitness, and he made his first appearance for Southampton in the last seven minutes of the recent 2-1 win over West Brom.

Stewart might have made just a cameo, but it was enough to impress teammate Armstrong, who is tipping him to play a big role at St. Mary’s. Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo, he said:

“He’s excellent. I know him from Sunderland, It’s been hard for him to watch the team because of his injury but what a character he is.

“I thought he was brilliant when he came on. You’ve seen how many goals he scored when he was at Sunderland. He is going to be quality for us.”

Understandable excitement

Armstrong sounds like he can’t wait for Stewart to get fully fit, and you can understand why when you look at the number of goals that he scored for Sunderland. Of course, it will take time for Stewart to be at his best, but Armstrong’s early excitement over the striker will only get the supporters more excited for his future at the club too..

It will be interesting to see just how Southampton manager Russell Martin manages Stewart’s minutes going forward over the next few months. He won’t want to rush the player back after such a long lay-off, and for the next few weeks it might be more cameo appearances for the striker as he bids to get back to fitness.

Southampton go into the international break sat 4th place in the Championship table. They’re one point behind Leeds United and eight away from Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the top two.