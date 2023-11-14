EFL pundit highlights ‘exciting’ Peterborough United ace’s emergence with talisman ‘shunted’ aside

Peterborough United forward Ricky-Jade Jones’ form has caught the eye of Not The Top 20 podcast host and EFL pundit Ali Maxwell.

Peterborough United have had attacker Jones in and around the first-team for some time now. He’s been tipped for a big future in the game but hasn’t quite broken through as some had hoped by this stage in his career.

The 21-year-old has already played a hefty 110 times for the Posh but injuries have limited his minutes at times, preventing him from becoming a real regular until now. Jones was in and out of the starting XI in a left-wing position earlier this season but he has now started the last four League One games at striker, managing a goal and an assist in that time.

Jones’ form has drawn praise from Peterborough United supporters and now, his displays have caught the eyes of pundit Maxwell.

Speaking on the Not The Top 20 podcast, Maxwell highlighted his recent emergence and how he has displaced Posh talisman Jonson Clarke-Harris in the starting XI. He said:

“Ricky-Jade Jones [is] playing well through the middle.

“Jonson Clarke-Harris has been sort of shunted to one side for the moment, on the bench for the last four games after his move to Bristol Rovers fell through on deadline day. He did start that next game and maybe one or two after that but Peterborough seem to have decided that – either for motivational or footballing reasons, or just for development reasons – Jones is the one they want to be playing at the moment.

“He’s part of a super dynamic, speedy, skilful front three now. 85 league games he’s actually played for Peterborough now.

“Ricky-Jade Jones is a name we’ve heard about for many years, mainly from Darragh MacAnthony saying he’s the next Ronaldo, R9. But he’s only now getting starts and I think it’s quite exciting.”

Posh’s new no.9?

Clarke-Harris has been a vital player for Peterborough United over the last three years or so. However, it seems that with his deal up next summer, he’ll be heading for pastures new sooner rather than later.

The 29-year-old’s return of 80 goals in 165 games has made him one of the EFL’s standout goalscorers. After losing his starting spot to Jones recently though, it seems Posh have their eyes on the future, and that could include Jones becoming the new talisman at London Road.

The Peterborough United academy graduate’s electric pace has made him a constant threat but the task will be adding attacking returns to his arsenal. The likes of Jacob Wakeling and Malik Mothersille will be battling for the starting spot in the years to come too, so it will be intriguing to see just who emerges as Darren Ferguson’s go-to striker.

Posh currently sit 4th in the League One table, four points away from the automatic promotion spots.