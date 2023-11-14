‘Decent chance of an upset’ – Derby County vs Crewe Alexandra prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Crewe Alexandra prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Derby County come into their FA Cup replay with Crewe Alexandra off the back of an impressive win over Barnsley at the weekend. The Rams emerged 3-0 winners, keeping them 7th in the League One table and bringing them level on points with the Tykes.

The League One side haven’t had the best record at home this season but three consecutive wins shows that tide is starting to turn.

As for Crewe Alexandra, they will be disappointed to have been taken to a replay after holding a 2-0 lead in the first game. They’re on a strong run of their own though and will have their eyes on a place in the second round.

The Alex have won four of their last five League Two games and sit 4th in the table as a result.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Crewe come into this in good form, I do think Derby County have the upper hand here. They’ve been in impressive form at home recently and I back them to pick up a good win heading into the break.

“The visitors will be the underdogs but they are in with a decent chance of an upset here. They showed in the first game that they’re capable of overcoming Warne’s side and the hosts have shown weaknesses this season.

“It should be a well-contested affair but Derby should have enough to progress to the next round.”

Derby County vs Crewe Alexandra prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

John Reid

“This game is intriguing on paper as both teams are going reasonably well in their respective leagues, with Derby currently 7th in League One and Crewe 4th in League Two.

“Normally you would expect Derby to win as they are a division above their opponents, but in the grand scheme of things the game is perhaps more important to the Alex, and as a result I’m predicting them to pull off a bit of a shock.

“I’ll say this ends 2-1 to the visitors.”

Derby County vs Crewe Alexandra prediction: 1-2