Carlos Corberan shares delight over West Brom man’s loan, door is not closed to future with the Baggies

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has shared his delight over how Karlan Grant is faring on loan at Cardiff City.

West Brom loanee Grant has featured in every fixture Cardiff City have played so far this season. He has one goal and three assists to his name having operated mainly on the left-hand side for Erol Bulut’s side.

Grant has helped the Bluebirds to 9th place in the Championship table. As it stands, they are only two points behind the Baggies. Grant and his current side will be looking to push on and reach the play-offs. The winger could well be a key man in that potential run, as he is turning out to be a regular starter for Bulut and Cardiff.

Now, West Brom boss Corberan has opened up on how he is keeping an eye on Grant’s progress. The manager is pleased that the 26-year-old has featured in so many fixtures for the Championship side after some tough times at The Hawthorns, adding that the door is not closed on a potential future with the Baggies.

Corberan told Birmingham Live:

“It’s impossible to close doors on players who are a part of this club.

“They still have contracts – Grant has two years more from next summer. It’s a case of when you have these feelings, and you are watching everything you have done, you re-evaluate how everything is working. Grant is playing every single minute, and I’m pleased.”

Encouraging words for Grant

Grant should take encouragement from Corberan’s comments. His words suggest that the player still has a future at West Brom should he want to make his return to the Midlands.

What could complicate matters is that Grant is a first-choice player for Cardiff City. He wasn’t last season for spells at West Brom, so he may have his eyes on a move that will give him more game time in the future.

Given how much action he’s found with Bulut, it could be that a permanent stay in South Wales transpires, although that could depend on finances and if the Bluebirds can afford him. For now though, all the West Brom loanee can do for now is concentrate on his football, and attempt to help Cardiff City finish as far up the Championship table as possible.