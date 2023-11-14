Bradford City man given green light to head out the exit door on loan

Bradford City youngster Noah Wadsworth has joined Farsley Celtic on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Bradford City have let the defender head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

Wadsworth, 18, has linked up with Bantams teammate Dylan Loumbi with Clayton Donaldson’s side.

He has joined the National League North side on an initial one-month period following his stint at Tadcaster Albion earlier this year.

Bradford City loan exit

Bradford will hope Wadsworth can get plenty of game time over the course of the next four weeks to help boost his development.

He will benefit more from playing senior football as opposed to with the Bantams’ youth side.

The League Two outfit will have a decision to make on what to do with him when he returns to Valley Parade, depending on how his temporary stint goes.

Wadsworth has risen up through the academy ranks at Bradford and was on scholarship terms up until this past summer when he was handed his first professional deal.

The fact he was given a contract shows he is highly-rated by his current club and he will be eager to show what he can do with Farsley now.

He leaves behind a Bantams side who are back in action this weekend with a tricky away trip to Meadow Lane to face Notts County.

Graham Alexander’s men lost 2-1 at home to Barrow last time out and will be eager to bounce back from that disappointing result with a positive showing against the Magpies.

They are currently sat in 18th position in the table after a slow start to the campaign and they are seven points off the play-offs.