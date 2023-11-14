3 West Brom players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

West Brom have performed admirably this season, especially considering the financial issues that the club has.

West Brom Carlos Corberan has guided the team to 7th place in the Championship table, level on points with 6th placed Sunderland, as they sit just outside the playoff positions.

With the transfer window moving closer and closer, the Baggies will be keen to keep their squad together. That will involve securing the futures of players who see their deals expire next summer.

So, as 2024 nears, we take a look at three West Brom players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Alex Mowatt

The midfielder has featured regularly for West Brom this season in the middle of the park, making a starting spot his own once again. Mowatt has shown just how important he can be, offering a wide passing range in the middle of the park.

As a valuable member of the squad, with his contract expiring in 2024 you would imagine that West Brom will be keen to get a new deal secured.

Cedric Kipre

The 26-year-old defender has started all but one of West Brom’s league games so far this season. He’s had a real redemption arc at The Hawthorns and is one player the Baggies should definitely be looking to tie down to a new contract.

Kipre’s contract set to expire in 2024. Therefore, the club have to be eager to get the former Motherwell man tied down to a fresh contract, else interest from other clubs will arise.

Matt Phillips

Experienced winger Phillips has started every game in the Championship this season. That shows how valuable he is to Corberan’s West Brom team, regardless of the fact he’ll turn 32 later in the campaign.

He has contributed three goals and two assists, which is a decent return. As a result of his contributions and regular role in the side, Phillips is another player whose future should be secured ahead of next year.