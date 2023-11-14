3 out-of-work replacements Notts County must consider amid shock Luke Williams development

Notts County could be in line for a huge blow with Luke Williams reportedly holding advanced talks over the Oxford United job.

Notts County appointed Luke Williams in the summer of 2022 and since then, he’s been a huge hit at Meadow Lane. The 42-year-old led the Magpies to National League promotion last season and currently has them sat 3rd in the League Two table.

However, Football Insider has now claimed that Williams is in advanced talks over the vacant managerial position at League One side Oxford United. It could be a huge blow for County, and their attention will quickly turn to finding a replacement.

With that said, here are three out-of-work candidates Notts County should have in mind…

Leam Richardson

While Richardson’s last job was in the Championship with Wigan Athletic, a chance to return to the dugout with a big, promotion-chasing team could prove tempting. He’d had the chance to really build something at Meadow Lane in a far more settled environment than the one he worked well in with Wigan.

It could be an ambitious move, but it would be one worth considering nonetheless.

Matt Taylor

Taylor hasn’t long been out of the game but the chance to make a quick return with an exciting team could be an attractive option. He has promotion pedigree from his time with Exeter City.

It hasn’t been long at all since his Rotherham United exit though, so it could be too soon for him to jump back into the dugout, despite how alluring the County job could be.

Danny Cowley

Cowley has promotion pedigree and he could be a settling figure after a big blow of losing Williams if he does go. It feels as though he’s waiting for the perfect opportunity to get back into the dugout and the Notts County job could be a great fit.