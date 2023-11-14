3 Leeds United youngsters Michael Skubala should look to bring to Lincoln City

Leeds United saw U21s boss Michael Skubala leave to become Lincoln City’s new head coach on Monday evening.

Skubala leaves the academy setup at Thorp Arch to take over at Sincil Bank with the best wishes of Leeds United ringing in his ears as he takes up his first permanent job senior football coaching.

His time at Elland Road saw him take control of Leeds United’s U21s. He did spend time as caretaker manager after the departure of Jesse Marsch and held a role as assistant manager under Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

Lincoln City will be hoping to push towards the League One play-off places under new boss Skubala. They currently sit 9th in the table, four points off the top-six.

It might not be long before the attention turns to winter targets, and Skubala would be wise to put his Leeds United links to use. With that said, here are three Leeds academy starlets he should consider a move for…

Amari Miller – Winger

Miller signed for Leeds United from Birmingham City in June 2021, signing an initial five-year deal with the Whites. The 21-year-old has yet to make the breakthrough into the senior squad with the Whites. However, he does have 33 appearances for the U21s across all competitions – scoring four goals and registering two assists.

A move for Miller by Skubala would give the Imps a highly-regarded threat down the left flank. It would also give a good player some much-valued game time.

Diogo Monteiro – Centre-back

Monteiro has been getting game time for the U21s at Leeds United this season. The 18-year-old arrived with the West Yorkshire club from Swiss side Servette FC at the end of January last year. He is an accomplished youngster playing at the heart of defence and is the current Portugal U19s captain.

A move to Sincil Bank would not necessarily see him gain a lot of game time immediately. However, he would gain experience from the exposure to senior football.

Sean McGurk – Winger

McGurk is another left-sided flyer who Michael Skubala might entertain a move for. Out of all the current Leeds United talents, he is one knocking on the door of the senior squad. Of course, there is a mountain of talent in his way at Elland Road, and that could be a big obstacle for the former Wigan Athletic youngster. For that reason, a move to League One with Lincoln City could be ideal for his development

He has four goals and two assists in the Premier League 2 so far this season. He’s had a vast amount of game time in youth football and a shot at senior game-time with Skubala’s Imps could be perfect for him.