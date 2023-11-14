3 Ipswich Town players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Ipswich Town have lost just once since their return to the Championship. That defeat came to 3rd placed Leeds United, who are a significant eight points behind the Tractor Boys with 16 games played.

The international break provides teams with a good chance to assess their situations on and off the pitch. The January transfer window is only getting closer and Town will be among those looking to hold onto their star men while adding where possible.

With 2024 nearing, we take a look at three Ipswich Town players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Sam Morsy

Morsy has been a vital player since joining Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021. He penned a three-year deal upon his arrival and as it stands, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Given just how important he has been for Kieran McKenna’s side, he’s a player Town should look to tie down to a new deal as soon as possible. The Egypt international said in the summer he wants to commit to a new contract and see out his playing days at Portman Road but if he doesn’t, you’d fancy interest in his services to emerge this winter.

Vaclav Hladky

Christian Walton had been Ipswich Town’s no.1 for some time but after an injury, Hladky has come into the team. He’s quickly become a key figure for the club and he too is out of contract next summer.

If McKenna holds the belief that the Czech shot-stopper can hold down the starting spot for some time to come, he’s definitely worthy of a new contract.

Massimo Luongo

Last but not least is Morsy’s regular midfield partner Luongo, who has taken to life back in the second-tier brilliantly. He and Morsy offer great balance in the middle of the park and losing that would be a big blow.

As yet another player who is out of contract in 2024, Luongo’s future is one Ipswich Town should look to secure ahead of the New Year. He offers valuable experience in the middle of the park and has proven himself as deserving of a longer-term deal with the club.