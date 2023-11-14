3 Hull City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Hull City are enjoying a good season under manager Liam Rosenior in his first full season as boss.

Hull City currently sit in 8th place in the Championship, with only goal difference keeping them out of the play-off places.

The international break gives the Tigers a chance to assess their current squad, and to look at the contract situation at the club. With the January transfer window on the horizon, Hull will want to ensure they keep their squad together to have a tilt at promotion.

With 2024 nearing, we take a look at three Hull City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Aaron Connolly

The Irish striker has played a key role for Hull City so far this season, scoring five goals in 13 league appearances. His goals might have slowed somewhat recently, but he has still been a regular in the Rosenior’s team.

As his contract expires in 2024, you have to feel he has done enough to earn an extended contract with the Tigers. Clearing up his future could help him get back to his dangerous best, so his situation is one that they should look to resolve.

Adama Traore

Just like Connolly, Adama Traore has been a mainstay in the Hull City team this season. He has made 13 league – the same number as Connolly – and has scored two goals.

He too is out of contract next summer but given the regular starting spot he has held, Traore should be in line for an extension. His level of versatility in attacking and midfield positions is of great value to Rosenior’s side and could prove tough to replace.

Greg Docherty

Docherty has been limited to six appearances so far this season. That means he is in a different situation to Connolly and Traore. He has featured for Hull City in their most recent fixtures though, coming off the bench as he works his way back from a knee injury picked up in the summer.

His recent involvement may indicate that Rosenior feels that the player has a place in his future plans at the club. If that is the case, he should be tied down to a new deal, as other teams will start to take an interest in his situation at the Championship side.