3 Birmingham City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Birmingham City have gone through some significant change recently, with Wayne Rooney replacing John Eustace as the club’s manager.

Birmingham City are yet to win a game under Rooney’s guide. As a result, the Blues sit in 18th place in the Championship table.

With the January transfer window moving ever closer, Birmingham City will be looking to keep those players that could move on next year to ensure that they have the best chance of pushing on under Rooney and hopefully, making a run to the play-offs.

With that said, we take a look at three Birmingham City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

John Ruddy

The 37-year-old goalkeeper might be getting towards the end of his career. However, he has been a mainstay of the Birmingham City side this season, making 16 appearances. Given the regular role he has played, he could be one they look to hold onto beyond the end of this season.

With his contract expiring in 2024, the Championship side will need to decide if to keep the shot-stopper around for another season. If they do think it is worthwhile, they should move to get the deal done.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

Veteran striker Jutkiewicz has been a regular in the Birmingham City team this season, scoring two goals in 12 appearances. He has been on the bench for much of the campaign, but has still been used by Rooney on a frequent basis.

With that in mind, Birmingham City will have to weigh up if the forward is worth keeping, or if they should move on to another player. He’s a figure that divides supporters at times but with over 300 games for the club to his name, his experience and leadership could help him stay an important figure in the dressing room.

Ivan Sunjic

The defensive midfielder spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin. As a result, it was perhaps thought Sunjic’s Blues career was over. But that hasn’t been the case, and the 27-year-old has made 14 appearances so far this season.

Sunjic could have a valuable part to play moving forward but as yet another player with a contract expiring at the end of the campaign, he too will want clarity of their plans for him. He has struggled somewhat of late but a player of his pedigree would be worth holding onto.