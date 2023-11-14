3 attacking midfielders Birmingham City should consider amid Elliot Lee update

Birmingham City will be looking to bolster their ranks in January under new boss Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham City have been linked with Wrexham starlet Elliot Lee but BirminghamLive have since poured cold water on the speculation.

The Blues haven’t won since replacing John Eustace with Rooney but have the opportunity to bring in some players this winter.

Here is a look at three attacking midfielders they could target instead of Lee…

Kwame Poku

The 22-year-old, who remains on the books at Peterborough United in League One, has made an impressive start to this season. He has chipped in with six goals and six assists for the Posh in 16 league appearances.

Poku has been on the books at London Road since joining his current club in 2021 from Colchester United and he helped them reach the play-offs in the last campaign under Darren Ferguson.

Shola Shoretire

Could Rooney use his links at former Manchester United to lure talent to the Midlands? Shoretire, 19, is highly-rated at Old Trafford but could benefit from another temporary spell away from the Premier League giants.

He spent time at Bolton Wanderers in the third tier last term to get some experience under his belt and his chances of first-team football with Erik ten Hag’s side remain slim at this moment in time.

Louie Sibley

Birmingham’s manager knows the Derby County man well from his time at Pride Park. Sibley is versatile and can play in a variety of different positions, including attacking midfield, which would make him an attractive proposition for the Blues.

At the age of 22, he still has time on his side and the potential to grow and develop in the future. He has already played 142 games in his career to date.