Wycombe Wanderers to cast eyes over promising striker on trial

Wycombe Wanderers are casting their eyes over Amersham Town striker Jake Tabor on trial, as announced by the non-league side.

Wycombe Wanderers will take a look at the youngster during a trial match on Tuesday.

Tabor, 20, has caught the eye playing in non-league and will now be eager to show the League One side what he can do.

His current team Amersham have wished him the best of luck on their official X account.

Wycombe to look at striker

Wycombe could see Tabor as someone to bolster their attacking options in the long-term.

There have been many success stories regarding players making the step up from non-league into the Football League, most notably Jamie Vardy, and lots of clubs are keen to find their own hidden gem.

Tabor was handed a contract by Amersham earlier this season and has netted a whopping 37 goals in 22 appearances so far this term which has alerted the attention of the Chairboys.

His side play their football in the Combined Counties Football League and are currently placed top of the table, 13 points clear of 2nd place Bedford as they look to win the title.

Tabor, who has previously played for Northwood and Rayners Lane in the past, has been a key reason behind Amersham’s success in this campaign but they risk losing him.

Wycombe will have a decision to make as to whether to sign the attacker following his trial stint. Matt Bloomfield’s side are 12th in the third tier and are five points off the play-offs.

They were beaten 1-0 at home by Stevenage last time out and will be looking to bounce back with a win over Reading this weekend.