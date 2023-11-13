Wigan Athletic sweating over injury to summer signing ahead of Tranmere Rovers and Leyton Orient clashes

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has said Steven Sessegnon has picked up a groin injury.

Wigan Athletic are now sweating over the situation of the defender as they prepare to head into their upcoming fixtures.

Sessegnon, 23, joined the League One side in August following his exit from Fulham in the Premier League.

Maloney has provided this update on his status, as per a report by Wigan Today: “He’s had a groin injury, and we’ll find out in the next couple of days. It’s such a shame because he’s been in such good form and he’s a really good player.”

Wigan injury blow

Wigan landed Sessegnon to bolster their defensive department after they were relegated from the Championship last season.

He has since adapted well to life in the North West and has proven to be a useful player for the Latics on the right flank of defence.

Prior to his move to Maloney’ side, he spent his whole career to date on the books at Fulham. He rose up through the academy ranks at Craven Cottage and was a regular for the London outfit at various youth levels before going on to make 19 appearances for their first-team.

The full-back also had loan spells away from the capital at Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic to get some experience under his belt before the Cottagers decided against extending his contract when it expired at the end of June.

He has made Wigan his home now and penned a two-year deal earlier this summer. However, he could now be in line for a spell on the sidelines which isn’t ideal.

The Latics drew 1-1 with Cheltenham Town last time out and are back in league action this weekend with a trip to Leyton Orient, with a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Tranmere Rovers to get through first.