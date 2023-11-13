, West Brom man wanted by ‘several’ English clubs, report claims

West Brom may have to fend off other clubs to keep hold of the youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

Fellows, 20, has risen up through the academy of the Championship side.

FootballInsider claim Bundesliga pair Werder Bremen and Augsburg are keen to lure him over to Germany this winter, with ‘several’ English clubs also interested in landing him.

West Brom man wanted

West Brom will be hoping to keep hold of Fellows for as long as possible as he has a bright future ahead of him in the game.

Losing the prospect to a potential rival would be a huge blow. However, he is out of contract at the end of this season which means the Midlands outfit need to ensure they tie him down on a new long-term deal.

His uncertain contract situation means he may have other options on the table as he weighs up his future.

Fellows was a regular for the Baggies at various youth levels and was handed his first-team debut back in August 2021 in a Carabao Cup clash against Premier League giants Arsenal.

He was then given the green light to leave on loan for Crawley Town in the last campaign to get some experience under his belt.

The forward went on to play 35 times for the Red Devils last term and although it ended up being a tough season for the League Two side, he will have benefited from his time there.

Fellows returned to West Brom earlier this summer and has since played a handful of times under Carlos Corberan in this campaign.

He will be hoping to get more game time over the coming weeks as he attracts external attention.