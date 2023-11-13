West Brom among Premier League, European sides eyeing 16-cap star

West Brom are among the teams interested in Barnsley star Callum Styles, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

West Brom’s summer recruitment was limited as they continued to contend with limited investment from their owners. Manager Carlos Corberan has been squeezing everything out of his group though, leading them to 7th in the Championship table.

The hope will be that some fresh faces can come through the doors in January and now, a new target has been rumoured.

As per a report from TEAMtalk, the Baggies are among the sides showing an interest in Barnsley’s versatile ace Callum Styles. After spending last season with Millwall, the 16-cap Hungary international has been back with the Tykes this season, playing 13 times in a midfield role.

The 23-year-old had spent much of recent seasons playing on the left-hand side as a wing-back or full-back. However, under Neill Collins, he’s successfully moved back into the central position he first made a name for himself in.

Sheffield United, Burnley, Union Berlin, Anderlecht, Braga and Lens are also admirers of Styles.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Target identified

West Brom seems like a realistic destination for Styles given his Championship experience and continued form with Barnsley. However, the level of other interest in his services could make it a tough deal to strike.

All of the other sides said to be interested in his services are playing in top leagues, and some can even offer European football. As a promising player with international experience to his name, it could be argued that a team of that profile is a more likely move for the versatile Barnsley ace.

Given the limited investment in the summer too, it might come as a surprise to many if West Brom end up in a bidding war this winter. Time will tell just how the situation pans out though with plenty of clubs keeping tabs on Styles’ situation.