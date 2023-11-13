Trusted reporter addresses Rotherham United’s potential move for former hero after Taylor exit

Rotherham United’s former boss Neil Warnock is unlikely to be a contender for the vacant post after Matt Taylor’s exit, Alan Biggs has said on X.

Rotherham United fell to a heavy defeat away to Watford at the weekend. The Hornets ran out 5-0 winners at Vicarage Road, leaving the Millers 22nd in the Championship table and four points away from safety.

There was vocal criticism of manager Taylor in the away end and calls for change emerged from supporters. Reports said last night that the former Exeter City boss was poised for an exit and this morning, Rotherham confirmed the decision.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the currently out-of-work Neil Warnock has been quickly touted as a potential replacement. Now though, reporter Biggs has poured cold water on the chances of a return.

Writing on X, Biggs states that Warnock is unlikely to come into contention for the Rotherham United job as he looks to stick to his plan of waiting to return to the game until the New Year.

Despite the obvious logic of the link, I believe Neil Warnock will NOT be a contender for the Rotherham job. I understand Warnock will stick to his intention of taking a break from football until the New Year. Will be in the market after that. #RUFC — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) November 13, 2023

The search for a new boss

Rotherham United stated that the search for Taylor’s replacement has already begun and it seems to be good timing. Of course, it would have been hoped that he could lead the Millers to safety but after their poor form continued with a dismal performance right before the international break, this is a good time for them to source a replacement.

Championship veteran Warnock would have been a popular appointment but it seems the club will have to look elsewhere.

While Rotherham United are no strangers to a relegation battle, the level of backing Taylor received in the summer was more than any of his predecessors. Sadly, neither results or performances have reflected that though.

Time will tell just who comes in as his permanent replacement but Warnock looks unlikely to return.