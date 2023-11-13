Southampton and Derby County keeping tabs on youngster along with Manchester City

Southampton and Derby County have sent scouts to watch St Patrick’s Athletic prospect Adam Murphy, as detailed in a report by TEAMtalk.

Southampton and Derby County have both been keeping tabs on the progress of the teenager.

Murphy, 18, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and St Pat’s could face a battle to keep hold of him down the line.

TEAMtalk report that Premier League sides Manchester City and Crystal Palace are also keen on luring him over to England, whilst Championship outfit Bristol City have also been mentioned as an another interested party.

Southampton and Derby eyeing youngster

Southampton are no strangers to signing promising prospects and have a proven track record of giving young players a chance to shine in their first-team.

That makes the Saints an attractive team to sign for and they are currently aiming for an immediate return to the top flight under Russell Martin following their relegation from the top flight last term.

Derby, on the other hand, find themselves in League One these days but they may be able to hand Murphy more senior game time if they were to win the race for his signature.

Both Southampton and the Rams will have to fend off competition from Manchester City and Crystal Palace if they were to sign the teenager which would be tough.

Murphy started his career on the books at Donnycarney United and Belvedere before linking up with his current club back in 2020.

He hasn’t looked back since and has become a key player for the League of Ireland side in the middle of the park over recent campaigns, despite his tender age.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has made 39 appearances in all competitions to date as he alerts attention from Southampton and Derby.