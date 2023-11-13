‘Showed real leadership’ – Tottenham Hotspur loanee impresses again as Leeds United defeat Plymouth Argyle

Leeds United secured a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, taking their winning run to three consecutive league games.

Leeds United kept pace with the Championship‘s top two with another victory at the weekend. First-half strikes from Dan James and Joel Piroe ensured the Whites held a 2-0 lead going into the break, and they held that advantage for much of the second half too.

However, Ben Waine pulled one back with just over five minutes left on the clock to add some tension to the final moments. Daniel Farke’s side emerged victorious though, keeping them 3rd in the Championship table.

There was praise for plenty of Farke’s squad, one of those being centre-back Joe Rodon. He put in another solid display for Leeds United, this time alongside Liam Cooper in the absence of the sidelined Pascal Struijk.

His efforts were highlighted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, who scored him an 8/10 for the game. On his display, journalist Graham Smyth had this to say:

“Showed real leadership. Good on the ball, got stuck in and barked orders to keep his teammates on it towards the end.”

Another loan favourite

Like every club, Leeds United have had some popular loan players over the years. Rodon certainly looks to be going about things the right way in an effort to ensure his time at Elland Road is a good one too.

His game time with parent club Tottenham Hotspur has been limited, mainly playing a supporting role since signing from Swansea City. He had starred in South Wales and his displays this season have proven why he was seen as a player above Championship level during his time with the Swans.

Speculation has circulated over a potential winter recall amid Spurs’ injury problems. However, much to the relief of the Leeds United faithful, it is said that there is no option for the North London outfit to bring him back early.

Rodon looks as though he’ll have a key role to play in Leeds United’s promotion push and his performance against Plymouth Argyle was another example of why.