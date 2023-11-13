‘Like glue’ – Middlesbrough mainstay kept Leicester City’s star man silent in huge 1-0 victory

Middlesbrough picked up a huge win at the weekend, defeating league leaders Leicester City 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough condemned Leicester City to a second consecutive Championship defeat on Saturday afternoon. The Foxes might have dominated possession and registered more shots on goal but Boro were able to frustrate Enzo Maresca’s side before a moment of brilliance secured a big victory.

In-form Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood struck a brilliant free-kick into the top corner with 83 minutes on the clock.

The victory lifted Michael Carrick’s side to 10th in the Championship table. Middlesbrough are now only two points off the play-offs going into the international break after an impressive rise up the division in recent months.

Plenty of players were picked out for high praise after the game, one being midfielder Jonny Howson. He was tasked with keeping influential Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall quiet, something few Championship midfielders have been able to do.

However, he succeeded in his efforts to limited the Foxes ace’s output. His efforts were recognised by Teesside Live too, earning a 9/10 match rating. Here’s what writer Craig Johns had to say on the long-serving Middlesbrough man’s performance:

“Boro’s second player given a man-marking brief, Howson stuck to Dewsbury-Hall like glue. The Leicester midfielder can pull the strings in games if given the chance, but the Boro midfielder saw to it that he didn’t get the chance here.”

Howson at his best

Dewsbury-Hall’s return of five goals and six assists in 16 Championship games shows just how influential he has been for Leicester City this season. However, Carrick’s setup and instructions for Howson limited his output and stopped him from finding his feet in the game.

It was a fantastic midfield display from Howson and he was central to the victory. At 35, he proved why he’s still a player of great importance, offering an almost unmatched level of experience and vital leadership in the middle, where he has formed a well-balanced partnership with Hayden Hackney.

Middlesbrough will be hoping to build on the big win over Leicester City to close the gap to the top-six after the international break.