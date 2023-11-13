Leeds United set to lose top prospect to Manchester City in seven-figure deal

Leeds United starlet Finlay Gorman is set to join Manchester City in a record-breaking deal, as per a report from The Athletic.

Leeds United have seen a whole host of top talents emerge from their academy ranks over the years. Some have gone onto bigger things away from Elland Road while others have become first-team regulars with the Whites.

One youngster who looked to be on the path to the first-team was Finlay Gorman. His eye-catching displays in the club’s academy saw him garner media attention earlier this season and shortly after, interest from Manchester City and a host of other top teams emerged.

Now, it seems as though the 15-year-old is set for a high-profile move to the treble winners.

As per a report from The Athletic, Manchester City have agreed a record-breaking seven-figure fee for Gorman. It will be a British record sum for a player of his age and while it isn’t completed yet, the deal is expected to go through.

At only 15, Gorman has played five times for Leeds United’s U18s this season. He’s chipped in with two goals and an assist in his U18 Premier League outings.

Heading for Manchester

While it would have been hoped that Gorman would stay onboard at Leeds United and push for a first-team breakthrough in the coming years, the chance to join Manchester City is one that would be hard to pass up on.

The Citizens boast one of the country’s most productive academies and breakthroughs for several City talents shows there is a path to senior football with Pep Guardiola’s side too. Gorman, should the move go through, will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Rico Lewis and more in appearing for the senior side.

It comes as a blow for Leeds United but it once again shows the strong work being done by the academy coaches at Thorp Arch. A new first-team star never seems far away from making a breakthrough with Archie Gray the latest to make a name for himself at Elland Road.

Leeds United beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 in the Championship at the weekend. The win means they stay 3rd in the table, eight points behind both Ipswich Town and Leicester City.