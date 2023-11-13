Leeds United lose highly-rated coach to League One club

Lincoln City have confirmed that Leeds United’s Michael Skubala has been appointed as their new head coach.

Skubala joined Leeds United in August 2022 after a stint as assistant manager of the England U18s. His time at Elland Road saw him initially take charge of the U21s. This appointment saw him operating under Jesse Marsch’s guidance of the first-team squad at the Whites.

He stepped up as caretaker manager after the sacking of Marsch. Skubala also served as assistant manager to both Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce during their short stays at the West Yorkshire giants.

Skubala joins the Imps with them 9th in the League One table. They sit just four points behind the last of the play-off places, a place currently held by Barnsley on 27 points.

Leeds United wished the departing Skubala well on his first permanent move into first-team management. Commenting on the move himself, Skubala told the Imps’ media team:

“I’m really excited to work hard with the players every day, to meet the fans and be part of Lincoln City. I feel something here that I felt when I moved to Leeds, which is how important the supporters can be to the club.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

A high calibre appointment

It goes without saying that Lincoln City are getting a high calibre boss with the arrival of Skubala at Sincil Bank. His step out of the England set-up, first as a ‘chief instructor’ and then his involvement with the U18s, to Leeds United has seen him learn the ropes in a high-pressure situation.

The expectation at Elland Road – at all levels – is feverish at times and, alongside that level of expectation, also involves more than a little pressure. He’s shown that he can handle that side of the game and his coaching at Leeds United has also drawn a lot of plaudits and praise.

Taking over a more-than-decent Lincoln City side, a side in a good position, will enable the 41-year-old to make solid strides as a first-team head coach.