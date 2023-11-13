Exclusive: Conor Washington explains ‘easy’ decision to join Derby County from Rotherham United

Derby County added striker Conor Washington to their ranks in the summer, bringing him in from Championship side Rotherham United.

Derby County added a selection of new faces to their ranks in the summer. Their recovery from the financial struggles that hampered them under the previous owners allowed them to recruit well, with Northern Ireland international Washington among those to join.

Since his arrival, Washington has chipped in with three goals and two assists in 14 League One outings. His most recent league appearance came in the 4-0 win over Northampton Town, chipping in with a goal and an assist.

Now, Washington has spoken to Sky Bet on behalf of The72 to explain his decision to head to Pride Park. Despite the move marking a drop from the Championship to League One, the striker explained how Derby County is an ‘easy club’ to join given their stature, support and stadium.

He said:

“Derby County was an easy club to sign for. The facilities obviously – great stadium, great fan base, it’s huge. It’s a club that everybody wants to play for. It’s a club that shouldn’t really be at this level, to be honest.

“The ambition of everybody at the football club [and] around the football club is to get into the Championship. It was a relatively easy decision to be honest.

“[The fans are] a massive pull in drawing you into the club. You want to play for big fan bases and lucky enough, throughout my career, I’ve managed to play for a few big ones and Derby County’s is right up there, if not one of the best.

“They’ve been fantastic, especially on the road. A lot of the away games feel like home games to be honest with the amount we take. It’s been absolutely brilliant, and we just need to make sure that we’re rewarding them with performances and results really.”

The 2022/23 campaign saw Washington notch five Championship goals in 35 outings for Rotherham United. He’s hit double figures in League One four times before in spells with Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic but the striker isn’t too focused on personal targets this time around.

Washington explained how the focus of him and everyone around Derby County is getting the club out of the third-tier and back to the Championship.

“I haven’t to be honest outside of getting promoted,” he replied when asked about a goals target for the season.

“If I score 15-20 goals, if I score nine-ten goals, as long as we get promoted. As a striker, you obviously want to score goals, but the main aim is to get this club out of this league.

“Whether that means I play no games from now until the end of the season, or if I play every single one. That’s the main aim.”

Fighting for a Championship return

Derby County narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season. This time around, they won’t want to leave anything to chance.

It’s not been the easiest start for the Rams with a tough run putting some pressure on manager Paul Warne. However, the club will be sticking by their boss and recent results have justified the firm stance of backing Warne. After the comfortable win over Northampton Town, Derby County produced a statement performance to beat Barnsley 3-0 over the weekend.

Heading into the international break, the Rams sit 7th in the League One table. International call-ups have seen the trip to Reading postponed but Warne and co will host Crewe Alexandra in an FA Cup replay on Tuesday night.