‘Exceptional’ – Local media hails Ipswich Town ace after coming in for first-team mainstay

Ipswich Town returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Swansea City at Portman Road over the weekend.

Ipswich Town had drawn consecutive Championship games going into the clash with Swansea City on Saturday afternoon. There was one notable change to the starting XI too, with Massimo Luongo dropping to the bench.

The Australian has formed a formidable partnership with Sam Morsy in the middle of the park but for the Swans test, Jack Taylor came into the side. It didn’t take long for him to make an impact either, levelling the scores with a long-range screamer 17 minutes in after Jay Fulton put the visitors ahead 10 minutes prior.

A goal from Conor Chaplin followed, putting Ipswich Town ahead. George Hirst’s penalty – which midfielder Taylor earned – made it 3-1. Swansea pulled one back late on through Jamal Lowe but ultimately, Town emerged 3-2 victors.

Plenty of players drew high praise for their displays, and goalscorer Taylor was among them. He played a central role in the win and his efforts were recognised with a 9/10 match rating from the EADT, who also handed him the man of the match award.

On Taylor’s display, reporter Alex Jones said:

“Exceptional on his first home league start. Trademark finish to get Town back into the game, and it was clear they needed a moment of magic like that. A really exceptional strike. Other than that, he linked up play really well and battled hard.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Stepping up to the Championship

Ipswich Town have thrived on their return to the second-tier and Taylor has proven himself as a player more than capable of thriving at this level too. He caught the eye in his previous Championship stint with Peterborough United but his Swansea City performance truly announced him to the Portman Road faithful.

It was just his second league start for the Tractor Boys. He caught the eye in EFL Cup performances but after coming in for someone as important as Luongo, Taylor has shown just how valuable he could be for Kieran McKenna’s side.

His well-rounded game and eye for a goal from distance has quickly endeared him to supporters and he’ll be keen to kick on again once the international break is done.

Ipswich Town sit 2nd in the Championship table, now tied on points with leaders Leicester City.