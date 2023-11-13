Charlton Athletic make move to secure new deal for 18-year-old star

Charlton Athletic have offered a new contract to young striker Daniel Kanu, a report from the South London Press has said.

Charlton Athletic’s academy is a seriously productive one. Plenty of top talents have come through the League One club’s ranks and one of the latest to catch the eye is striker Kanu.

The teenager’s goalscoring record for the academy sides has been impressive and he first started to appear on the first-team stage last season. He found a more regular role in the early stages of the current campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist in six outings before a loan to Southend United.

He has four goals in four goals for the National League side and now, a move to secure his future has been made.

Charlton Athletic have lodged a contract offer to Kanu in a bid to tie him down to a deal until 2026, according to the South London Press. That offer includes a 12-month extension option too, potentially keeping him at The Valley until the summer of 2027.

Kanu is currently on international duty with Sierra Leone, earning his first call-up for fixtures against Ethiopia and Egypt.

One to watch?

At only 18, Kanu is already building a reputation for himself as a player to keep an eye on in the years to come. His record for Charlton Athletic’s academy sides was fantastic last season and his exploits in senior football have displayed just how dangerous he can be in front of goal.

Three goals for Charlton and four for Southend United – all of which came in a win over Solihull Moors – displays how his ability translates onto the senior stage.

Securing him on a new deal should help fend off admirers if interest starts to emerge. The Addicks have lost some top talents to teams in higher leagues before and if Kanu was to become a target, the extension of his contract would protect Charlton Athletic’s interests.

Time will tell if a deal is agreed as hoped but it looks like a wise move for all given the promising signs from Kanu in the early days of his senior career.

Charlton Athletic sit 11th in the League One table, while Kanu and Southend United are 16th, though they would be up in 6th had it not been for deducted points.