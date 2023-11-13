Birmingham City stance on 10-goal midfielder clarified ahead of January transfer window

Birmingham City are not pursuing a deal for Wrexham starlet Elliot Lee this winter, as per a report by BirminghamLive.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited ahead of the January transfer window.

Lee, 28, has caught the eye playing in League Two for Wrexham over recent times and has been linked with a switch to the Blues, via The Sun.

However, in this latest update, BirminghamLive report that he ‘isn’t’ a player of interest for the Midlands outfit at this moment in time.

Birmingham stance outlined

The fact Birmingham are not believed to be keen on landing Lee will be good news for Wrexham as they look to gain promotion to League One this season.

Phil Parkinson’s side won the National League title last term and are currently sat in 2nd place in the fourth tier table behind Stockport County.

The Welsh club snapped up Lee in July last year and persuaded him to drop into non-league. He has since become a key player at the Racecourse Ground and has scored 25 goals in 71 games in all competitions to date, 10 of which have come in this campaign already.

Prior to his switch to the Red Dragons, Lee had spells at West Ham, Barnsley and Luton Town.

Birmingham have a big couple of months ahead as they look to rise back into the top six under Rooney. They took a big gamble parting ways with John Eustace and they are yet to win under their new manager which is a worry.

January gives them a chance to add more quality into their ranks and bolster what they already have in their squad, but it appears Lee won’t be on his way.