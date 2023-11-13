Barnsley man is a ‘major doubt’ for FA Cup replay against Horsham as Collins provides update

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said Josh Benson is a ‘major doubt’ for their clash against Horsham.

Barnsley take on the non-league side in their FA Cup replay this evening.

Benson, 23, went off injured in the Tykes’ last League One outing against Derby County and isn’t expected to feature.

Collins has provided this update regarding his situation, as per the Tykes’ official club website: “The only main one (injury doubt) is Josh Benson. He obviously limped out on Saturday two or three minutes after coming on. We suspect he’ll be a major doubt for Tuesday night. Everyone else is good.”

Barnsley injury doubt

Barnsley won’t want to risk Benson against Horsham to make his injury any worse.

They have other players in his position to pick from such as Adam Phillips, Jon Russell and Callum Styles if needed as they look to progress into the next round of the cup.

The Tykes signed Benson back in 2021 and he has since made 78 appearances in all competitions for the South Yorkshire outfit, chipping in with five goals.

He helped his current team reach the third tier play-off final last term as they look to reach the top six again in this campaign under Collins.

The Londoner is under contract at Oakwell until 2025 meaning they don’t need to worry about his long-term future at the club just yet.

Prior to his move to Barnsley, the former Arsenal academy man spent three years on the books at Burnley and played 12 times for the Clarets’ first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Grimsby Town in League Two to get some experience under his belt.

The Tykes are back in league action on 25th November against Lincoln City which gives Benson time to recover.