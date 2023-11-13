3 out-of-work managers Rotherham United must consider amid Matt Taylor sacking rumours

Rotherham United fell to a heavy 5-0 defeat away to Watford at the weekend. It means the Millers are marooned in 22nd place in the Championship table with just two wins to their name.

The Millers backed Taylor with some fairly sizeable cash signings in the summer but as of yet, things haven’t come together. It led to reports from the Daily Mail stating he had been sacked but talkSPORT has since said he’s still in a battle to keep his job, with potential replacements being sourced.

With that in mind, we put forward three out-of-work managers who Rotherham United must consider…

Neil Warnock

As a Yorkshire-based team right in a relegation battle, Warnock is bound to be linked. He’s saved Rotherham United from relegation to League One before and after doing the same with Huddersfield Town last season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make a return here.

Warnock would be a popular appointment and his reputation in these situations is just about unmatched.

Leam Richardson

Richardson is definitely an out-of-work boss worth considering. He impressed in an uphill battle with Wigan Athletic before and his sacking was one that left many surprised.

He hasn’t been back in the dugout since and it could be that after his challenging time at the Latics, he eyes a return in a more secure environment. That said though, he is certainly one to keep in mind for Rotherham United.

Sabri Lamouchi

Last but not least is Sabri Lamouchi, who left Cardiff City at the end of last season when not offered a new contract.

The former Nottingham Forest boss guided the Bluebirds to Championship safety and some felt it was harsh not to keep him on. His efforts in the previous campaign show his abilities in these situations, making him another worth considering for Rotherham United.