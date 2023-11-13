3 forwards Swansea City should consider amid links with prolific League Two star

Swansea City were among the sides linked with Newport County star Will Evans last week, with Huddersfield Town also said to be keen.

Swansea City and the Terriers both hold an interest in the Welsh forward, it has been reported by TEAMtalk. The 26-year-old has been with Newport County since 2022, signing from Bala Town.

He’s been in fine form this season, operating across the front three for the Exiles. Evans has notched 10 goals in 16 League Two games and with his deal up in 2024, there’s Championship and League One interest in his services.

Given the interest in Evans, it could be wise for Swansea City to consider some alternatives. Here, we put forward three…

Ephron Mason-Clark – Peterborough United

After a slightly slower start to the season, Mason-Clark has hit fine form for Posh. He’s now got seven goals and four assists in 20 games across all competitions and could be ready for a step up to the Championship soon.

Mason-Clark can play anywhere across the front three and in attacking midfield. That level of versatility would make him a valuable addition to Swansea City’s ranks.

Ruel Sotiriou – Leyton Orient

Cypriot star Sotiriou is another versatile attacker catching the eye in League One. He’d not tasted third-tier football prior to this season but after Leyton Orient’s promotion, he’s managed six goals in 16 league games in a variety of positions.

The 23-year-old is out of contract next summer and could have a future in a higher league ahead of him.

Aaron Collins – Bristol Rovers

Last but not least is Welsh forward Collins, who is impressing in the third-tier once again. At 26, he should have his eyes on a Championship move sooner rather than later and a return to his native with Swansea City could be perfect for him.

He’s managed five goals and six assists in 20 games this season. That return comes off the back of registering a thoroughly impressive 28 goal contributions across all competitions last time around.