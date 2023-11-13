3 centre-backs Portsmouth must consider in January after huge injury blow

Portsmouth recruited Poole in the summer, bringing him in from Lincoln City. He had been a star for the Imps and many thought he’d be destined for the Championship, making him a statement signing for Pompey.

He’s quickly become a firm favourite at Fratton Park too, helping them to the top of the table. However, it has now been confirmed that after an ACL injury, the former Manchester United man will not play again this season.

As a result, Mousinho has said centre-back is an area Portsmouth will look to bolster this winter. With that in mind, here are three options the League One leaders must consider…

George Edmundson – Ipswich Town

Edmundson was previously a vital player for Ipswich Town but in the early stages of the campaign, he’s found barely any game time. With Axel Tuanzebe fit and in contention, it seems his chances of returning to the side are even more limited too.

Be it on loan or permanently, Edmundson would be a fantastic signing for Portsmouth. He’d bring physicality, aerial presence and promotion pedigree to Mousinho’s defence in Poole’s absence.

Caleb Taylor – West Brom

Taylor would likely have to be a loan addition. He’s tipped for a big future but the chance to prove his abilities in the Baggies’ first-team hasn’t quite arisen yet.

He caught the eye on loan with Cheltenham Town last season and is certainly ready to play for a top League One team like Portsmouth. The 20-year-old could be an ideal temporary signing while Poole is on the road to recovery.

Brad Hills – Accrington Stanley (on loan from Norwich City)

Accrington Stanley might have 19-year-old Hills on a deal until the end of the season but after some seriously impressive displays in League Two, Norwich City might be keen on sending him up a league.

Portsmouth have already shown they can be trusted with giving promising loan players suitable minutes, something Norwich should know first hand with Abu Kamara currently at Fratton Park.