Southampton set sights on Manchester City loanee impressing in League One

Southampton are eyeing up Peterborough United loan ace Jadel Katongo, as per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Southampton have formed a close link with Manchester City in recent times. The relationship has come upon the arrival of Jason Wilcox, who has used his links with the City academy to recruit some top young players, be it permanently or on loan.

Now, heading into January, it seems another has emerged on the Saints’ radar.

Reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Southampton are chasing versatile defender Katongo, who is currently on his first senior loan away from Manchester City with Peterborough United. He hasn’t been a nailed on starter for Darren Ferguson’s side but the 19-year-old has still managed to catch the eye.

Katongo’s 10 outings have come at centre-back, right-back and in defensive midfield. He netted his first senior goal in an EFL Trophy win over rivals Cambridge United back in August and his efforts have put him on Southampton’s radar.

Burnley – another club with close links to City through manager Vincent Kompany – also admirer Katongo, watching him in action last week.

Another City prospect?

It wouldn’t be a great surprise if Southampton were to raid Manchester City for another young talent. It looks to be a relationship they’ll continue to make the most of, even following relegation to the Championship.

Peterborough United have him on a season-long deal and they’ll hold hopes of keeping him for the full campaign. Katongo looks like he’ll be a valuable member of Ferguson’s League One squad but if a move to a higher league becomes an opportunity, Posh could find themselves in need of a replacement this winter.

Time will tell if anything comes of Southampton or Burnley’s links to Katongo but it seems he’s certainly a talent admired by both.