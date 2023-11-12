Carlisle United alerted as 29-year-old eyes Burton Albion exit – he only joined in the summer

Carlisle United are keen on Cole Stockton as he eyes a winter move away from Burton Albion, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Carlisle United currently sit 22nd in the League One table. It’s been a challenging season for them since returning to the third-tier and some winter additions wouldn’t go amiss.

The Cumbrians may be looking to add some more goalscoring threat to their ranks too. Joe Garner has four goals to his name while winger Jordan Gibson has notched five but the supporting cast hasn’t chipped in with much after 17 games.

Now, it is said that one name on their radar ahead of the winter is Cole Stockton.

Reporting on his Patreon, Alan Nixon has said that the 29-year-old is eyeing an exit from Burton Albion. The former Morecambe star only joined the Brewers in the summer but following a tough start, he’s on the lookout for a move away.

That has alerted Carlisle United as they begin to draw up some early plans for their January recruitment.

On the move?

Stockton was a real star for Morecambe. His spell with the club from 2019 to 2023 was his third with the club after two previous loans and he took his tally to 70 goals and 16 assists in 211 outings.

The striker proved himself as a threat in both League One and League Two but he’s yet to score in his six outings for Burton Albion. His contract with the Brewers runs until 2025 but it seems a winter exit could be on the cards.

If Stockton could get back to his dangerous best, he could be a real asset for Paul Simpson’s Carlisle. He’s shown a killer instinct at the top of the pitch and if Simpson can get him back at the top of his game, it could go a long way in the fight for survival.