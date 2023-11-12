Bristol Rovers looking to revisit summer interest in Peterborough United man

Bristol Rovers are plotting a new move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

Bristol Rovers had striker Clarke-Harris on the books from January 2019 until August 2020. He was a standout performer for the Gas, notching 27 goals in 52 games before being snapped up by Peterborough United.

The 29-year-old has been just as influential at London Road too. Clarke-Harris was vital in getting Posh to the Championship and made a decent impression in the second-tier, though it wasn’t enough to keep them up.

He enjoyed a prolific 2022/23 season as well but after missing out on promotion and entering the last 12 months of his contract, Clarke-Harris was made available for transfer. Bristol Rovers tried to strike a deal in the summer but with everything in place, they ran out of time.

Now though, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Rovers are looking to go back in for the Jamaican this winter.

It will be Peterborough United’s last chance to get a fee for Clarke-Harris given his contract situation and after being phased out of Darren Ferguson’s starting XI somewhat in recent weeks, it seems highly likely that he will leave in January.

Back to Bristol Rovers?

After the summer deal failed to materialise, there was significant disappointment at the Memorial Stadium. He’s since netted six times this season to take his Posh tally to 80 goals in 165 games.

Joey Barton was in charge at the time and while he’s since moved on, it seems Bristol Rovers are still keen on bringing Clarke-Harris back. Time will tell if the next manager changes that view, but you’d feel a player as dangerous as he is at League One level would be admired by any manager.

Andy Mangan is in charge on a caretaker basis at the moment. He’s lifted Rovers to 10th place in the third-tier table and is yet to taste defeat, picking up another win over Carlisle United at the weekend.