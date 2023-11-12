Bradford City interviewed recently-sacked 41-year-old before opting for Alexander appointment

Bradford City interviewed Joey Barton over their vacant managerial position before opting to appoint Graham Alexander, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Bradford City’s search for a new boss was a fairly extensive one. Contenders came and went in the bid to replace Mark Hughes and eventually, former MK Dons boss Alexander landed the post at Valley Parade.

He took charge of his first game this weekend, overseeing a 2-1 home defeat to Pete Wild’s Barrow. Dom Telford put the visitors ahead within a minute before Tyler Smith equalised just after the half-hour mark, but George Ray netted the winner for the Bluebirds with 77 minutes on the clock.

Now, following the game, details of another candidate’s pursuit of the Bantams job have emerged.

As reported on his Patreon, Alan Nixon has revealed that Joey Barton was interviewed by Bradford City. After his exit from Bristol Rovers, the 41-year-old went straight into an interview at Valley Parade, only for the League Two side to go for Alexander instead.

The outcome frustrated Barton, but he’s still after a swift return to the dugout, it is added.

A quick comeback

While Barton didn’t land the Bradford City job, it might not be long before another opportunity opens up. Teams up and down the EFL haven’t been afraid to make changes in the dugout and given the rate of sackings and departures, Barton might not have a long wait for his next chance.

He spent over a year out of the game between his Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers jobs but it seems that if he has his way, he won’t have a similar spell out this time around.

Barton has spent much of his managerial career in League One. The Gas were relegated in the early months of his tenure but he led them straight up from the fourth-tier, then earning a 17th place finish in their first season back. His exit from Bristol Rovers came with them sat 15th in the League One table, but they’ve since risen to 10th under Andy Mangan’s caretaker lead.