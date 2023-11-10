Trusted reported offers insight on Leicester City’s January transfer plans

Leicester City are unlikely to be very busy this January but regular talks are taking place over the Foxes’ plans, as per reporter Tom Collomosse.

Leicester City have been in fantastic form this season but they’ll be in no mood to rest on their laurels. That could mean there’s some January business done, but it seems it won’t be much.

Daily Mail reporter Collomosse took to X to give an update on what the club are planning to do as they look to continue their bid to return to the Premier League.

Collomosse disclosed that Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca and director of football Jon Rudkin are in regular discussion about the possibility of adding to the squad. However, there might not be that many deals done, but another strike could arrive should Patson Daka leave in the January window.

The reporter added that the Foxes will be looking to have contract talks with those players whose deals expire at the end of the season.

🦊Leicester: Maresca and Rudkin in regular dialogue about January targets. ⚽️ Not expecting #lcfc to do masses at this stage though another centre-forward possible if Daka leaves. 🗣 Plus contract talks with those with deals running out — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) November 10, 2023

Happy with the squad

The main takeaway from Collomosse’s comments is that the Leicester City hierarchy seem to be satisfied with the squad that the club currently have. In a way that is understandable, as not only are they top of the Championship, but 11 points clear of 3rd placed Leeds United.

The news that Leicester are working to get players tied down on new contracts is one that should be welcomed by the support. Keeping the current squad together will be important should the club win promotion back to the Premier League.

There could be a concern that the Filbert Street side are perhaps standing still if they don’t make a few signings in January. That would be unfair though. Leicester City’s current squad looks more than capable of winning the Championship, and the vast majority of fans will no doubt back the club in whatever their plans are for the winter.