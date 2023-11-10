‘There for the taking’ – Watford vs Rotherham United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Watford welcome strugglers Rotherham United to Vicarage Road this weekend, with the Hornets looking to go five games unbeaten in the Championship.

Valerien Ismael’s side have drawn their last two and now sit in 16th, compared to Rotherham, in 22nd.

Matt Taylor’s Millers claimed an impressive point at home to Ipswich in midweek and have now lost just one of their last five Championship fixtures.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Both teams come into this one in some decent form. Both started poorly and whilst Rotherham are still low down in the league, they’re putting some points on the board.

“Watford have definitely improved and they’ll view this as a chance to get back to winning ways after a disappointing draw vs Huddersfield last time out.

“I reckon the Hornets edge this one, but it’ll be a close one.”

Watford vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Watford are making steady progress up the league but after drawing with Huddersfield Town, they’ll be determined to take maximum points from this one. And, given Rotherham’s away record, I think they’ll do so.

“The Millers can be a tough side to overcome but they’re not particularly strong on the road. Watford have to take the initiative in this game and get on the front foot and take chances when they come, as the win is there for the taking.

“I don’t think there’ll be much to split these two but I will go for a home win. I’ll say 1-0.”

Watford vs Rotherham United prediction: 1-0