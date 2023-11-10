Sunderland ‘chased pretty hard’ in failed summer pursuit of Championship rivals’ new star

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted the club ‘chased pretty hard’ for Birmingham City loan ace Jay Stansfield in the summer.

Sunderland managed to recruit some more young stars for the future during the summer transfer window. However, one man who slipped through their fingers was striker Stansfield.

The Fulham talent came into the summer off the back of an impressive first senior loan with Exeter City and plenty of Championship sides – including the Black Cats – were keen to strike a temporary deal. However, the 20-year-old ended up joining Birmingham City, and he’s made a good impression there early on.

Stansfield has five goals in 12 Championship games, averaging a goal every 176 minutes. He’s proving himself as a real poacher in front of goal and this weekend, he’ll be looking to score again versus Sunderland.

Now, ahead of the tie, Black Cats boss Mowbray has shed light on the failed pursuit of the Fulham prospect. As quoted by The Northern Echo, Mowbray admitted they ‘chased pretty hard’ to sign him, but there are no hard feelings.

“Yeah, I think so,” Mowbray replied when asked if he thought Stansfield would sign.

“I never got to the point of expecting him to arrive the next day but it’s something we chased pretty hard and for whatever reason…I did have a conversation with him, I spoke to his manager at Fulham and they were pretty sound and happy that he was coming here. For whatever reason, that didn’t happen.

“Listen, I was a young footballer once and to take you out of your roots and send you 350 miles up the country is probably daunting for him,” he later added.

“I don’t know the reason. Maybe he thinks Birmingham is a great club and he’s always loved Birmingham, I don’t know. Or maybe it’s a one hour train journey from Birmingham central to Kings Cross, I don’t know.”

The one that got away

Stansfield has had a positive impact in his first Championship stint with Birmingham City and Sunderland may have fared even better in the early stages of the season had he arrived.

Winger Jack Clarke has taken up the mantle as Mowbray’s go-to talisman and the selection of midfielders have chipped in with goals too. However, Eliezer Mayenda is still working his way back to full fitness and Luis Semedo is still very much a raw talent. Nazariy Rusyn and loan man Mason Burstow are both looking for their first Championship goals.

Sunderland will be hoping they’re not left to rue missing out on Stansfield this weekend. The striker could be central to the Blues’ success as Wayne Rooney continues his search for a first win since his appointment.