‘Starting to look good’ – Southampton vs West Brom prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs West Brom prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Southampton welcome West Brom to St Mary’s on Saturday, in what should be an exciting clash between two play-off hopefuls.

The Saints are unbeaten in seven and have won their last two in the league, winning 1-0 away at Millwall in their last outing.

They sit in 4th compared to West Brom in 5th and just a point behind; the Baggies have won their last three after beating Hull City last weekend, with just one defeat in their last 10.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Two very in form teams here should make for an exciting, high-class encounter at St Mary’s this weekend.

“Southampton are really starting to look good and they’re really getting to grips with Martin’s system, but they come up against a confident Baggies side with an impressive coach of their own.

“This should be a great match but I don’t think either team will be the standout in this one, so I’ll say draw.”

Southampton vs West Brom prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. Southampton have found their stride and will be determined to claim another three points but Corberan continues to work wonders with this West Brom team.

“I am leaning towards a home win though. I think the Saints are going to start reeling in those above them and a win against a fellow in-form team should send a message to the rest of the promotion contenders.

“Don’t be surprised if the Baggies take something from this. And if they do fall just short, it shouldn’t dent morale too much. I’ll go for a 2-1 home win.”

Southampton vs West Brom prediction: 2-1