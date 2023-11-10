‘Pressure on the Foxes’ – Middlesbrough vs Leicester City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Middlesbrough host league leaders Leicester City in the Championship this weekend, with Michael Carrick’s side looking to close the gap to the top six.

Boro currently sit in 12th and are four points behind Preston North End in 6th, after an entertaining 3-3 draw away at Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Leicester meanwhile suffered defeat in their last outing. Leeds handed them just their second league defeat of the season with the Foxes remaining 11 points clear of 3rd place Leeds.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a really tough game for Leicester to get a reaction in. That defeat vs Leeds was a surprise and another defeat here could start to put some pressure on the Foxes, who’ve been the standout side so far.

“Middlesbrough will fancy their chances after seeing Leicester lose last time out. But their own form has hit a slight dip, although they remain tough to beat and prolific in attack.

“I think this will be an exciting game, but a draw in the end.”

Middlesbrough vs Leicester City prediction: 2-2

James Ray

“After Leeds ended Leicester City’s fantastic run, the Foxes will be determined to bounce back to winning ways here. They’re in for another tough game with Middlesbrough up next though.

“Boro have been back on track of late but while their form has been on the up, I do think Leicester get back on track here. That Plymouth Argyle draw displayed some of the frailties Boro have and if the Pilgrims can expose them, Leicester can too.

“This should be a close one and don’t be too surprised if the spoils are shared, but I’ll go for an away win.”

Middlesbrough vs Leicester City prediction: 1-2