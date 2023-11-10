Phil Hay offers fresh insight into 20-year-old’s situation at Leeds United amid re-emerging transfer links

Leeds United’s initial hope of a new deal for Wilfried Gnonto has waned and his limited game time is a reason behind fresh transfer rumours, Phil Hay has said.

Leeds United had to deal with a whole host of transfer sagas over the summer. There was strong speculation over the futures of many key players including Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Italian starlet Gnonto.

Both Sinisterra and Adams ended up joining Bournemouth but despite the player’s best efforts, Gnonto remained at Elland Road. He pushed for an exit, removing himself from match contention and prompting strong criticism from fans in the process.

However, time passed and Gnonto ultimately remained, and Daniel Farke re-introduced him to the team. New rumours over potential January interest have emerged though, with long-term admirers Everton and Italian pair Roma and Lazio said keen.

Now, in a fresh report for The Athletic, trusted reporter Phil Hay has provided a fresh insight into Gnonto’s situation.

He states that Leeds United hoped the 20-year-old might sign a new deal after the summer to help smooth over the situation. That has proved not to be the case though and his limited Championship minutes is partly why fresh speculation has emerged.

It is added that neither the club or manager Farke will tolerate a similar saga to the summer.

Avoiding another saga

The sagas of the summer were no help to Leeds United. It looked to be disruptive to their start to the campaign on the pitch and given that the Whites are really finding their rhythm now, they will be determined to avoid a repeat this winter.

Rumours re-emerging over Gnonto’s future ahead of January are an inevitability. What awaits to be seen is just how the player and his representatives react to the interest this time around.

Leeds United will have their price tag and given the undoubted talent and potential of Gnonto, it likely won’t be a low valuation. He’s played in the last four Championship games but only one of those has come as a start, playing only one minute in the win over Leicester City last time out.