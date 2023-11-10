‘No instant impact’ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this weekend’s clash with Millwall off the back of a narrow defeat to Bristol City. The Robins emerged 1-0 victors, but had Barry Bannan not handed a red card – which has since been rescinded – the Owls were in with a good chance of taking something from Ashton Gate.

Danny Rohl’s side are still bottom of the Championship table with just six points but the improvements have been noticeable since his appointment.

As for Millwall, this will be their first game under the guide of new head coach Joe Edwards. He was named as Gary Rowett’s permanent replacement earlier this week in what is his first senior management role.

He arrives at The Den with the Lions sat 18th on a run of no wins in five Championship games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Edwards wants his Millwall side to be on the front foot but he’s said himself he won’t be changing the playing style overnight. It means there might be no instant impact of huge significance, but hopefully the certainty that now surrounds the head coach’s position helps the squad.

“A trip to Sheffield Wednesday won’t be as easy as it may have been earlier in the season. The Owls might only have one win under Rohl, but they’ve been unlucky not to take more points from his games in charge.

“It’ll be interesting to see just how different Millwall look with Edwards now in place but I can see this ending level. I’ll say 1-1.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall prediction: 1-1

John Reid

“On paper, this looks like a comfortable win for Millwall. They are currently 11 points ahead of struggling Wednesday, who are marooned at the bottom of the Championship.

“However, that might not be the case, as the Championship is a league where anything can happen on any given day, especially as Joe Edwards has only just been appointed as Millwall’s new head coach.

“Should both teams play to their potential though, there should only be one winner, and Millwall should get the three points with relatively easy victory. I’m going for a 2-0 away win.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall prediction: 0-2